Wealthy investors are less worried about politics than ever
UBS' latest survey of high net worth investors and business owners in the U.S. shows concerns about the political environment are the lowest they've been in the history of the survey.
Details: While the political environment was still the top worry in the survey of business owners and wealthy investors' "Country/Macroeconomic Issues," beating out concerns such as health care costs, tax increases and social security, the percentage of investors who identify it as a concern has fallen significantly.
The multinational investment bank's investor sentiment data dates back to Q1 2013.
Analysts from UBS' Client Strategy Office tell Axios the results don't necessarily mean wealthy clients aren't concerned at all about the political environment. They just don't think it will negatively impact their money.