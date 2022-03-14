Investors push new climate lobbying standards

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A coalition of investors and activists on Monday unveiled a new system to judge corporate lobbying on climate change.

Driving the news: The "Global Standard on Responsible Climate Lobbying" is developed by the Swedish pension plan AP7, BNP Paribas Asset Management and the Church of England Pensions Board alongside sustainable investing advocates.

It's designed to provide a "rigorous framework to assess whether a company’s lobbying is governed and delivered in line with attainment of the Paris Agreement’s goals."

Why it matters: It signals the growth of efforts to create more cogent and rigorous ways to assess corporate behavior.

Recent years have brought fresh initiatives to weigh the integrity of companies' emissions-cutting pledges, climate-related disclosures and more.

Zoom in: The 14 "framework indicators" of company lobbying include whether companies commit to "align" lobbying with the Paris Agreement's ambitious temperature goal; board-level oversight of lobbying; detailed disclosures of work with trade groups and coalitions and how much they're paid; and much more.

Threat level: Investor networks backing the framework have over $130 trillion in combined assets under management, the backers said. Companies falling short of the standards could see new shareholder resolutions on the topic, they said.