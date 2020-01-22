Investors are getting bullish on Germany's economy

Data: ZEW; Chart: Axios Visuals

Confidence in Germany’s growth outlook has continued to increase, with the latest survey of investor expectations rising to the highest in more than four years.

Details: The ZEW economic research index of expectations for the next six months increased to 26.7 in January, significantly exceeding economists' estimates. The gauge turned positive last month for the first time since April, meaning more respondents are optimistic about the future than pessimistic.

