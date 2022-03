Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios visuals

The share prices of large U.S. gas drillers have climbed over the last week as word emerged of White House plans to further increase LNG exports to Europe.

Why it matters: The share price moves show market optimism that U.S. policy is bullish for domestic production and sales.

Stock prices for U.S. LNG exporters including Cheniere Energy have also popped over the last week.

Go deeper: Natural-Gas Industry Gets Boost as Biden Shifts Stance (WSJ)