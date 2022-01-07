Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A new survey of institutional investors shows they feel increasing pressure to move away from fossil fuels and a growing belief that global oil demand will peak this decade.
Driving the news: The Boston Consulting Group polled 250 investors on the future of oil and gas, and how it fits into their strategies.
- Many are somewhat bullish on oil prices. 48% predict Brent crude will range from $60-$80 per barrel in 2024 and 20% seeing $80-plus.
- Investors are "optimistic that the...industry can continue its recent streak of strong short-term shareholder returns."
- 19% "absolutely" agree that crude demand will peak by 2030 compared to 9% with that view in last year's survey, while 41% "somewhat" agree.
- 57% feel pressure to divest from fossil fuels, 65% feel pressure to reduce those fuels' weighting in their portfolios, and 75% feel pressure to invest in "green" funds and companies.
The big picture: The findings show divides and convergence with climate advocates.
- On the divides front, nearly 70% say companies should be "actively pursuing" growth in natural gas production, with 85% seeing it as a "bridge" toward decarbonization.
What's next: BCG predicts increasing pressure on the oil industry. "Only 39% of respondents currently factor climate risk into their valuations of [oil-and-gas] companies, but another 40% say they plan to follow suit," BCG notes.
The intrigue: There's wariness about industry investments in carbon capture and storage, even as oil companies — including Exxon and Chevron — tout their efforts.
- 59% are "uncertain" about its value, while 37% see it as "value accretive." There's higher confidence in renewable power, storage and hydrogen.
Go deeper: U.S. now the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter