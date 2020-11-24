Invenergy is building the largest U.S. solar farm in Texas

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Invenergy solar panels in Bozeman, Montana. Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images
Chicago-based Invenergy has announced the green energy generation and storage operator is installing what will be largest solar farm in the United States in five phases over the next three years through a $1.6 billion investment.
Why it matters: The 1,310-megawatt facility based in northeastern Texas aims to help consumer brands like AT&T, Honda, Google and McDonald's meet their clean energy goals while supplying 300,000 homes across three cities with power upon its completion in 2023.
The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic successfully accelerated the shakeup of the global power mix, Axios' Ben Geman wrote.
- Combined wind and solar generation rose 14% in the first six months of 2020, compared to the same period last year, reaching a tenth of the electricity mix for the first time.