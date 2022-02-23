Sign up for our daily briefing

Interior to pay $1.7B to fulfill tribal water rights settlements

Shawna Chen

Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland visits the Amache camp site to mark the Day of Remembrance for Japanese internment in Granada, Colorado on Feb. 19, 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sixteen tribal nations will receive $1.7 billion as part of Indian water rights settlements, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Over the years, at least 34 tribes have turned to settlements to resolve conflicts with the federal government over water rights. Tuesday's announcement is aimed at funding infrastructure for Native Americans to store and transport water so they no longer have to suffer from lack of access.

Details: The funding will "help deliver long-promised water resources to Tribal communities ... and a solid foundation for future economic development for entire communities dependent on common water resources," the Department of Interior (DOI) said in a statement.

What they're saying: "Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities," Haaland said in a statement.

  • "With this crucial funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Interior Department will be able to uphold our trust responsibilities and ensure that Tribal communities receive the water resources they have long been promised," she added.
  • "I am grateful that Tribes, some of whom have been waiting for this funding for decades, are finally getting the resources they are owed."

The big picture: The tribes and settlements that will receive funding this year include:

  • Aamodt Litigation Settlement (Pueblos of San Ildefonso, Nambe, Pojoaque, and Tesuque).
  • Blackfeet Nation.
  • Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
  • Crow Nation.
  • Gila River Indian Community.
  • Navajo-Utah Water Rights Settlement and Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.
  • San Carlos Apache Nation.
  • Tohono O’odham Nation.
  • White Mountain Apache Tribe.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger slam GOP, Trump over Ukraine crisis

Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger during a December Capitol Hill meeting. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out his fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius "aids our enemies."

Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
40 mins ago - World

How Congress is reacting to Biden’s new Russia sanctions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first bumps with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the weekend in Munich. Photo: Sven Hoppe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Written statements supplanted hallway interviews on Tuesday, as members of Congress reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while scattered across the country and around the world.

Why it matters: The Senate began its recess last week without taking action on a package of proposed Russian sanctions. Now, the House and Senate are effectively consigned to watching and waiting for the next steps taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Biden.

Hope King, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Markets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisis

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investors unloaded stocks today as Russian troops began entering Ukraine.

Why it matters: Wall Street generally hates uncertainty and had already been grappling this year with tightening monetary policy — before the potential for war popped up.

