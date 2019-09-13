Data: St. Louis Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

Thursday's U.S. core CPI reading, which measures inflation excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 0.3% in August from July and 2.4% from a year earlier. That was the fastest year-over-year increase since October 2008, according to data from the St. Louis Fed's FRED system.

Why it matters: The costs of the U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports clearly made an impact on the reading, but wages also picked up notably last month as seen in the government's jobs report. The reading may indicate that inflation is making a sustained comeback.