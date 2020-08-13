7 mins ago - Energy & Environment

IEA cuts oil demand forecast, citing "stalling" mobility

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The International Energy Agency has again lowered its projected global oil demand estimates, "reflecting the stalling of mobility as the number of COVID-19 cases remains high."

Why it matters: The agency's analysis Thursday is the first time in several months that IEA deepened its projection of the extent of the pandemic-driven demand collapse.

  • Its latest monthly report underscores how COVID-19 continues to weigh heavily on the oil sector despite some recovery in consumption and prices from the depths of the crisis.

By the numbers: IEA now sees demand at 91.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, down 8.1 million bpd from last year's levels, which is 140,000 bpd lower than its prior report.

  • The report also reduces expectations for the amount of recovery next year. IEA sees oil demand rebounding to 97.1 million bpd next year, which is also lower than its prior outlook.

What they're saying: "Jet fuel demand remains the major source of weakness," the Paris-based agency said.

  • "For road transport fuels, demand in the first half of 2020 was slightly stronger than anticipated, but for the second half we remain cautious and the upsurge in Covid-19 cases has seen us downgrade our estimates, mainly for gasoline," the report states.

Go deeper

Ben Geman
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

EIA revises forecast to steeper crude production drop

Data: EIA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

This week is bringing new snapshots of how hard the pandemic hit the U.S. oil patch earlier this year and the difficult path ahead, even as demand is now haltingly returning and prices have recovered somewhat.

Driving the news: The U.S. Energy Information Administration yesterday offered its latest downward revision of its domestic crude oil production forecast.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
19 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Wind and solar power hit record global market shares in first half of 2020

Reproduced from Ember; Chart: Axios Visuals

A steep decline in coal-fired power combined with rising wind and solar output drove the carbon-free sources to record global market share in the first half of 2020, per a new analysis from the environmental think tank Ember.

Why it matters: The report shows how the coronavirus pandemic is speeding the ongoing shakeup of the global power mix — but also how it's occurring too slowly to reach international climate goals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shane Savitsky
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump vows to block stimulus funding for mail-in voting and USPS

President Trump on Thursday told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Democratic demands to fund mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service in ongoing coronavirus stimulus negotiations were a non-starter.

Why it matters: Trump directly linked Democrats' desired $3.6 billion for mail-in voting and $25 billion for the USPS to his continued baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow