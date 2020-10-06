15 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Here come the hydrogen trucks

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy duty truck. Photo courtesy of Hyundai

Hydrogen-powered heavy trucking is becoming more and more of a thing, even as it's unclear whether fuel cells or battery electrics will ultimately win the long race to decarbonize road freight.

Why it matters: Heavy diesel trucks and industrial vehicles are a huge source of carbon emissions worldwide, and a number of legacy automakers and startups are moving ahead with electric and hydrogen models.

Driving the news: This week is bringing new examples of action on hydrogen trucks that are in development from a suite of companies.

  • Hyundai on late Monday teased the upcoming launch of its XCIENT Fuel Cell (see the photo above), which it's calling the "world's first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck."
  • Toyota and its subsidiary Hino yesterday said they're developing a fuel cell heavy truck for the North American market, with a demonstration model arriving in the first half of 2021.

The intrigue: It's not just semitrucks either.

  • For instance, "France’s 250 ski resorts will switch to hydrogen-powered snow-grooming machinery as they seek to make good on a pledge to cut direct CO2 emissions to zero by 2037," Bloomberg reported Friday.

The big picture: The new hydrogen models come as battery electric trucks are moving ahead as well.

  • "[T]he hydrogen truck market is less advanced than that for electric trucks, primarily because of the need for extensive infrastructure to produce and distribute hydrogen," notes a new Brookings Institution analysis on options for decarbonizing heavy transport.
  • Heavy electric vehicles from companies including Daimler and Volvo are already being deployed. This New York Times piece explores pilot programs at ports in southern California, while Tesla has a closely watched electric semi in development.

By the numbers: Getting back to Hyundai, they haven't released detailed info yet, but said the new truck is "equipped with a 350-bar 32-kg hydrogen tank that provides around 400 km of driving range with a full trailer in tow."

  • They said refueling takes 20 minutes or less and that the vehicle can carry a load "comparable to a diesel truck."

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist."

Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country. .

  • Trump is "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs… whipping up violence and intimidation," Obama said.
  • "So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false… it’s morally wrong… and yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work." 

Why it matters: Michelle motivates voters across the Democratic party and was a cut above other speakers at the Democratic convention in August, generating 5 times as much social interaction than any other speaker, including former president Barack Obama, according to Axios' Neal Rothchild.

Flashback: In late August, Obama said that there was "systemic racism" coming from both the White House and elsewhere in the country, when she addressed the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: On the pandemic, Obama said "it didn’t have to be like this," and claimed that "so many other countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty."

  • She called Trump "a man who knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear… who, in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, doubled down on division and resentment…"
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 35,527,480 — Total deaths: 1,044,882 — Total recoveries: 24,783,272Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,459,102 — Total deaths: 210,196 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — Biden "wasn't surprised Trump got coronavirus" — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  5. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!