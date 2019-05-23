HUD proposes rollback of transgender protections at homeless shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed a change to its Equal Access Rule on Wednesday that would weaken Obama-era protections for homeless transgender people, allowing HUD-funded shelters to deny people admission on religious grounds or force transgender people to share bathrooms and sleeping quarters.

Why it matters: This is the latest in a string of measures implemented by the Trump administration intended to reduce protections for transgender Americans. An LGBTQ advocate told The Washington Post, it signifies an “escalation of the Trump administration’s broader plan to erase transgender people from federal regulations and legal interpretations."