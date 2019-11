By the numbers: An index tracking applications rose 9.6% from a week earlier to its highest level in more than a month and MBA's refinancing index increased 13% from the previous week and 188% from the same week one year ago.

What they're saying: “Last week was a solid week for homebuyers," says Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, says in a release accompanying the data.

"Low supply and high home prices remain a key characteristic of this fall’s housing market, which is why the largest growth in activity continues to be in loans with higher loan balances.”

