House Ethics Committee to probe Matt Gaetz for Michael Cohen tweet

The House Ethics Committee announced Friday that it established a subcommittee and opened an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for complaints that he "sought to threaten, intimidate, harass or improperly influence" President Trump's former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

Catch up quick: In late February, Gaetz tweeted baseless details about Cohen's personal life, just 1 day before Cohen's congressional testimony. Gaetz quickly deleted the tweet in question, apologized and defended himself.