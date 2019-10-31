What's next for the House's select committee on climate change

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), the chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, spoke on a recent episode of the Columbia Energy Exchange podcast.
Why it matters: The panel is tasked with coming up with policy recommendations by the end of March 2020 to guide House legislation.
A few takeaways:
1. They're far from decided on some very big things. The overall goal is bringing U.S. emissions to net-zero by 2050. But from there, details remain scarce.
- For instance, when host Bill Loveless asked about CO2 pricing, Castor signaled an openness to a tax, cap-and-trade, a clean energy standard (which isn't technically a price, I know), and more.
- She also said the committee will soon have a hearing on pricing.
2. But she's mindful that time will be of the essence when it's actually time for the House to legislate.
- Castor added that as the committee continues to solicit proposals, she's looking for ideas that "come with coalitions behind them."
- She cited one example of stakeholders rallying behind electric school buses.
3. Castor didn't sound optimistic about a sea change among Republicans.
- “What’s interesting here is while the dialogue has changed a little among my GOP colleagues, most now will admit that the climate is changing, they are still not voting that way,” she said.