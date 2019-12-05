Antiretroviral drugs, administered within days of birth, appeared to bring HIV in newborns down to undetectable levels.
Why it matters: About 500 babies in sub-Saharan Africa are born with HIV every day, NPR reports. Though these early-treated children are not cured yet, researchers' recent study published in Science Translational Medicine shows encouraging results from a clinical trial in Botswana.
"It's likely that we may have set them up for the possibility of long-term remission of their HIV."— Daniel Kuritzkes, co-author of the study, told NPR
Previous trials have given babies an antiretroviral therapy months after birth, which left about 200 times more of the virus in their blood.
- Arguments have been made that the drugs are too powerful for newborns.
- Doctors are still pushing for more clinical evidence that the treatment can be safe and more effective than delaying treatment.
