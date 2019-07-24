HipCamp, an online marketplace for public and privately-held campsites, raised $25 million in Series B funding.
The big picture: Camping has never been more popular in the U.S., even if some of that is driven by folks whose primary motivation is getting the perfect Instagram of a campfire-seared avocado toast against the setting sun.
- Andreessen Horowitz led, and was joined by return backers Benchmark, August Capital and OATV.
The bottom line: The company launched to focus on privately-held campsites, basically as an Airbnb for the tent and RV crowd, but a recent change to the federal bureaucracy has since allowed it to also provide real-time information on around 100,000 federal sites.
Go deeper: Airbnb's growing foray into hotels