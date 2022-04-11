Here come the EVs

Data: Environmental Defense Fund; Chart: Axios Visuals

A pair of new analyses show how electric cars are becoming increasingly mainstream, with a lot more on the way.

Driving the news: The research firm BloombergNEF estimates that the number of plug-in vehicles on the world's roads will top 20 million in June.

"That’s remarkable growth from only 1 million EVs on roads in 2016," writes Colin McKerracher, a top BloombergNEF transport analyst.

He sees the number reaching over 26 million by the end of the year.

Why it matters: "The speed of growth is much faster than many incumbents in the automotive and oil industries were expecting just a few years ago," McKerracher writes.

The intrigue: While China and Europe are the biggest markets, a separate report by the consultancy ERM notes the growing availability of models in the U.S.

The number of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for sale under $100,000 will be well above 100 by mid-decade, per the analysis prepared for the Environmental Defense Fund.

That includes a growing number of SUVs and pickups, the vehicle types at the heart of the U.S. market, as you can see above.

The big picture: "Carmakers worldwide will spend more than $515 billion through 2030 developing new electrified passenger vehicle models," ERM finds.

What we're watching: While the report notes several drivers of sales growth, it comes as President Biden's push for a major expansion of consumer incentives remains stuck on Capitol Hill.

It also points out that while global EV sales kept growing during the pandemic, the supply chain woes are still having an effect.

"Projected long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on vehicle sales — both ICE and EV — remain unclear."

Go deeper: The report provides an in-depth look at specific manufacturer plans, policy drivers and a lot more.