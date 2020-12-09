Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Heavy industry set to overtake transportation as largest source of U.S. emissions

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and tailpipes get lots of attention, but a new analysis offers a proposal to cut emissions from another huge source — heavy industry.

Why it matters: The Rhodium Group estimates that industry will overtake transportation as the largest source of U.S. emissions sometime in the middle of this decade (you can see the biggest sources above).

  • And it comes as the incoming Biden administration is vowing new efforts to curb heat-trapping gases across the economy.

The big picture: Their study proposes a "clean products standard" that would cover both goods manufactured and imported into the United States.

  • The topline idea is that it would "establish the maximum amount of [greenhouse gases] per unit of material produced that can be emitted in the production of covered industrial products."

The intrigue: Manufacturers would have lots of leeway to employ methods to meet the standards, such as through the use of low-carbon power and manufacturing feedstocks, efficiency improvements, and carbon capture.

The odds: New mandates — even ones that envision market-friendly mechanisms like credit trading — face immense hurdles in Congress, especially if the GOP retains the Senate.

  • But the analysis also suggests that legislation focusing on government procurement could be an initial step toward wider introduction of the idea.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Ben Geman, author of Generate
