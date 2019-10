Guy Hands, founder and chairman of British private equity firm Terra Firma, is leading a management buyout bid for Consolidated Pastoral, a giant Australian cattle company owned by... Terra Firma.

Why it matters: This seems to be self-dealing out of desperation, not out of greed. Terra Firma has spent more than a year trying to sell Consolidated Pastoral for A$1 billion, but only found interest in select lands — ultimately agreeing to sell off around 40% for A$310 million.