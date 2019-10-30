16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg refused a $52,000 environmental prize from the Nordic Council on Tuesday, saying the offer was a "huge honor" but that "the climate movement does not need any more awards."
"The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita ... then it’s a whole other story."