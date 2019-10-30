What they're saying: Hans Wallmark, the council's president, said he respected Thunberg's decision and the movement she has inspired.

"There is good cause for everyone, also outside of Nordic co-operation, to listen to her and the other voices that are demanding action," he said.

The big picture: Thunberg was considered a favorite to win the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, which was ultimately awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

