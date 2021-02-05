Green stimulus limited for world's largest greenhouse gas emitters

Updated analysis from the Rhodium Group finds that among the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, "green" provisions in pandemic stimulus packages have been very limited beyond the EU.

Why it matters: The UN, the International Energy Agency and others have called for nations' COVID-19 responses to bolster low-carbon energy and infrastructure.

Of note: The spending captured in the chart defines "green" as provisions around areas like energy efficiency, zero-emissions energy generation and vehicles, mass transit, and more.

What we're watching: President Biden is pushing for such measures in the economic package he hopes to steer through Congress after a more immediate relief package.

Rhodium notes China and India may pursue more "green" measures "as the pandemic evolves over the course of 2021 and governments turn from emergency measures toward longer-term recovery."