Green stimulus limited for world's largest greenhouse gas emitters

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Updated analysis from the Rhodium Group finds that among the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, "green" provisions in pandemic stimulus packages have been very limited beyond the EU.

Why it matters: The UN, the International Energy Agency and others have called for nations' COVID-19 responses to bolster low-carbon energy and infrastructure.

Of note: The spending captured in the chart defines "green" as provisions around areas like energy efficiency, zero-emissions energy generation and vehicles, mass transit, and more.

What we're watching: President Biden is pushing for such measures in the economic package he hopes to steer through Congress after a more immediate relief package.

Rhodium notes China and India may pursue more "green" measures "as the pandemic evolves over the course of 2021 and governments turn from emergency measures toward longer-term recovery."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
5 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicles "arms race" gets big shot in the arm

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Ford plans to invest $22 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, an amount that's nearly double its prior plans, the company said.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of how the world's biggest carmakers are pouring more resources into tech that's still a tiny slice of the auto market.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 11 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Trump-COVID jobs legacy

Bureau of Labor Statistics. Axios Visuals.

The last major economic datapoint of the Trump era is out.

Driving the news: The economy ended the Trump years with an unemployment rate of 6.3%. That's a lot lower than the pandemic-induced high point of 14.8% in April, but still well above the 4.7% unemployment that Barack Obama left behind.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

China looks to take its digital currency global

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

China appears to have taken another major step in its quest to move the world away from the dollar and position itself as a major power in the world's financial markets.

What happened: China's central bank has set up a partnership with SWIFT, the global system for cross-border payments, through its digital currency research institute and clearing center.

