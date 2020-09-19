44 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The countries painting their pandemic recoveries green

Reproduced from BloombergNEF; Note: Carbon & climate funds focus on nature conservation and lowering methane emissions; Chart: Axios Visuals

Green investments account for roughly 1% of the overall $12 trillion currently pledged by major economies recovering from pandemic-induced recessions, a BloombergNEF report finds.

Why it matters: The International Energy Agency projected in May that global investment in all forms of energy would fall by one-fifth this year due to the pandemic, with a 10% decrease for renewable power.

What's new: France and Austria have joined Denmark and the Netherlands as the only countries in the world to pledge more recovery funds to green energy than to CO2-heavy industries, according to Victoria Cuming, head of global policy at BloombergNEF.

  • South Korea ($61 billion) has approved almost as much green economic stimulus as all European Union nations combined ($79 billion). Importantly though, that does not include a massive European Union package that has yet to be approved.

How it works: The vast majority of stimulus pledged by major economies is designated "neutral" by BloombergNEF — referring to loans or aid distributed with no public record of how it's been used.

  • Most countries prioritizing green energy are putting money on electric vehicles, tackling emissions of methane (a potent greenhouse gas that's the primary component of natural gas), energy-efficient buildings, nature conservation, and managing forests.

What to watch: Because of how much money it has already dedicated, South Korea is "one of our question marks" on future green energy spending, Cuming said. Japan could make an announcement on more green COVID-19 funds closer to the end of the year.

  • BloombergNEF says it's pessimistic about green spending from Australia, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S., depending on who wins the White House in November.

Updated Sep 17, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: The economics of renewable energy

On Thursday, September 17, Axios' Amy Harder hosted a conversation on the growth of clean energy and sustainability, featuring Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Amazon's Head of Worldwide Sustainability Kara Hurst.

Gov. Inslee discussed efforts within Washington to address climate change, its impact on fires in Washington state and the role of renewable energy in the state.

  • On the role of climate change in recent fires: "These fires are incredibly cataclysmic. The solution to this, of course...[is that] we need to reduce this climate change. It is the ultimately cataclysmic situation we face in Washington."
  • On President Trump's attitude to renewable energy: "He has tried to throw up a roadblock against any development of renewables industries. He's got an allergy to good ideas and infatuation with deception. He's downplayed climate change, just like he downplayed COVID."

Kara Hurst unpacked Amazon's aims to hit carbon neutrality in 2040 and its efforts to help companies develop climate-friendly technologies through a $2 billion venture fund.

  • On partnering with oil and gas producers to achieve climate change goals: "Amazon, like every other company you just mentioned — Google, Microsoft, many tech companies — works across a wide variety of industries. And I believe it's absolutely necessary to work with those types of industries to create transformation."
  • On recent research at Amazon on the sustainability of online shopping: "Online grocery deliveries can generate 43% lower carbon emissions per item as compared to shopping in stores."

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with Vinson & Elkins Head of Renewables Practice Group Kaam Sahely, who discussed the surge in demand for renewable energy and the growth of the sector.

  • "The demand [for renewable energy] is almost insatiable. It's not that it's completely without regards to government regulation...The demand for renewable energy continues to rise."

Sep 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Tallying Trump's climate changes

Reproduced from Rhodium Climate Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Trump administration's scuttling or weakening of key Obama-era climate policies could together add 1.8 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent to the atmosphere by 2035, a Rhodium Group analysis concludes.

Why it matters: The 1.8 gigatons is "more than the combined energy emissions of Germany, Britain and Canada in one year," per the New York Times, which first reported on the study.

54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The new politics of global warming

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Ethan Miller and Chip Somodevilla

The 2020 election is both very different and very familiar when it comes to the politics of global warming and the stakes of the outcome.

What's new: Democratic voters are more concerned than in prior presidential cycles, polling shows.

