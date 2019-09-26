Europe's biggest refugee camp overflows as migration surges again

Greece's 3rd-largest island, Lesbos, is overflowing with refugees as "rates of arrivals hit the highest level since a European Union crackdown on migration three years ago," AP reports.

Why it matters: Greece acts as a "physical barrier to Europe's mainland" from refugees since it directly faces Turkey, per AP. The Moira refugee camp on Lesbos houses 12,000 people in a space meant for 3,000. Nearly 7,000 are stuck on the hillside outside the refugee camp as winter approaches — a dangerous place to be, as Lesbos is a "magnet for traffickers," per AP.