Granholm: Infrastructure bill will help U.S. compete globally

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) during an Axios virtual event Tuesday sold the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as a job creator that will bolster climate change resiliency, while making the U.S. more competitive on the global market.

Driving the news: The package's passage in November marked a victory for the Biden administration. It includes measures for investments for roads, bridges, waterways, among other items.

  • "People forget. I mean, already forget, that this is the most consequential climate bill ever," Hickenlooper told Axios.

What they're saying: Granholm, who has been traveling across the Northeast touting the benefits of the law, said she personally saw how it is being put to use at a new offshore wind site in Rhode Island.

  • "[T]hese turbines are so massive that they have to be built on site ... It means creating a whole industrial sector around the building of offshore wind turbines."

Hickenlooper said the bill will help boost climate resiliency efforts for extreme weather events in his home state of Colorado.

  • "There's almost $10 billion of money in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is dealing with Western water issues," Hickenlooper said. "And that's drought, but it's also the condition and the quality of our water. I mean, everything from lead pipes going into people's homes and forest mitigation."

Granholm said the bill's investment in supply chains will boost U.S. competitiveness, citing battery packs as an example.

  • "The build back of that supply chain will make us both competitive and put people to work so that part of the president's agenda, he's tired of stuff being stamped made in other countries," Granholm said.

The bottom line: "One of the silver linings to being so far behind in our infrastructure investments as a country is that we have many projects in every state that are ready to go right, shovel ready," Hickenlooper said.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Americans shrug off Omicron, Axios-Ipsos poll finds — CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise."
  2. Vaccines: Omicron gives a shot to boosters — U.S. announces $400M for global COVID vaccine distribution — Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down.
  3. States: Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access — CDC raises travel advisories for France, Portugal to highest level amid COVID surge.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel, attorney says

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, his attorney told Fox News Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kate Marino
Updated 7 hours ago - Economy & Business

The billionaire balloon

Data: World Inequality Report 2022; Chart: Axios Visuals

The super-rich are getting stupid rich: New data out today shows the share of global wealth held by the richest slice of humanity swelled by almost a full percentage point during the pandemic.

Driving the news: The top 0.01% of individuals now hold about 11% of the world's wealth, compared to just over 10% in 2020, according to the "World Inequality Report 2022," written by Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

