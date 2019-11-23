Baldwin, Florida opens government-run grocery store to address food desert

After its only grocery store closed, Baldwin, Fla.'s mayor opened a market run by the local government to help limit the community's reliance on fast food and dollar stores, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Small, low-income communities suffer in food deserts, where it requires trips that are in the tens of miles to access fresh groceries. About 13.5 million people live in food deserts across the U.S., per the USDA.