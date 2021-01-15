Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GM finds love on Wall Street for a change

GM EV600 electric delivery truck. Photo: GM

General Motors is finding love on Wall Street, something it hasn't experienced in a very, very long time.

What's happening: Investors are beginning to give credence to the Detroit automaker's electric vehicle strategy — or they're looking for a cheaper way to participate in the Tesla-inspired run-up in electric vehicle stocks.

Driving the news: GM was "the star of the show" at this week's virtual CES, EV bull Dan Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst, said in a note Thursday.

  • In a keynote address, GM CEO Mary Barra said the industry had reached "an inflection point" for electric vehicles, and outlined progress on the company's Ultium battery technology and several upcoming EVs.
  • Barra also unveiled a new electric vehicle business unit, BrightDrop, focused on deliveries and logistics, with FedEx among its first customers.

What they're saying: While Tesla and other EV upstarts soared, GM stock has languished for years, despite record profits. Now analysts say that investors may have underestimated GM's potential.

  • GM's EV strategy "lays out a new path of growth for the company and makes them a major player in the EV industry for years to come," Ives said.

Shares of GM have gained 46% in the past 12 months, compared with gains around 16% for the S&P 500 index.

  • Shares of GM have gained 46% in the past 12 months, compared with gains around 16% for the S&P 500 index.

Yes, but: GM's $74 billion market cap is still one-tenth the size of Tesla's.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans are still spending money

Source: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans spent more money at stores and restaurants in 2020 than they did in 2019 — even in the face of a devastating global pandemic that shut down broad sectors of the economy.

Why it matters: The monthly retail sales report this morning came in well below expectations, and showed consumer spending falling on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Total expenditures were still higher in December 2020 than they were a year previously, however.

Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

The deplatforming fight shifts to the courts

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Capitol riot and tech firms' sweeping attempt in its wake to dislodge the online far right are kicking up efforts to have the courts settle knotty questions about online speech and power.

Why it matters: Legal battles could force the people angry at Big Tech to bring more rigor to arguments that have often devolved into messy sideshows.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
5 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

