GM and EVgo plan to expand fast-charging network for electric vehicles

General Motors and EVgo plan to add more than 2,700 new public fast-charging stations in the next five years as a way to help accelerate widespread electric vehicle adoption.

Why it matters: Automakers are bringing out scores of new battery-powered models, but before they buy, consumers want confidence that they'll be able to charge even when they're away from home.

Driving the news: The companies announced Friday they will add public fast chargers in 40 key metropolitan areas in hopes of attracting more electric vehicle buyers, including ride-share drivers as well as those who live in apartment buildings or rental and don't have access to workplace charging.

The stations will be located in highly visible areas near popular locations like shopping centers and entertainment areas. Most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously.

The stations will be powered by 100% renewable energy and feature new charging technology with 100-350-kilowatt capabilities to suit electric vehicles with increasingly powerful batteries.

The big picture: EVgo currently has more than 800 station locations across the United States, the most of any U.S. public fast charging network, the company said in a release.

GM says it is committed to an "all-electric future" and plans to introduce 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. Its new Cadillac Lyriq plug-in SUV debuts next week.

What they're saying: "To have confidence to have an [electric vehicle] as your only vehicle, you have to know there's robust and fast charging available, " said GM CEO Mary Barra.