GM and EVgo plan to expand fast-charging network for electric vehicles

EVgo fast chargers will be located in cities and suburbs. Photo: GM
General Motors and EVgo plan to add more than 2,700 new public fast-charging stations in the next five years as a way to help accelerate widespread electric vehicle adoption.
Why it matters: Automakers are bringing out scores of new battery-powered models, but before they buy, consumers want confidence that they'll be able to charge even when they're away from home.
Driving the news: The companies announced Friday they will add public fast chargers in 40 key metropolitan areas in hopes of attracting more electric vehicle buyers, including ride-share drivers as well as those who live in apartment buildings or rental and don't have access to workplace charging.
- The stations will be located in highly visible areas near popular locations like shopping centers and entertainment areas. Most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously.
- The stations will be powered by 100% renewable energy and feature new charging technology with 100-350-kilowatt capabilities to suit electric vehicles with increasingly powerful batteries.
The big picture: EVgo currently has more than 800 station locations across the United States, the most of any U.S. public fast charging network, the company said in a release.
- GM says it is committed to an "all-electric future" and plans to introduce 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. Its new Cadillac Lyriq plug-in SUV debuts next week.
What they're saying: "To have confidence to have an [electric vehicle] as your only vehicle, you have to know there's robust and fast charging available, " said GM CEO Mary Barra.