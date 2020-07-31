14 hours ago - Energy & Environment

GM and EVgo plan to expand fast-charging network for electric vehicles

EVgo fast chargers will be located in cities and suburbs. Photo: GM

General Motors and EVgo plan to add more than 2,700 new public fast-charging stations in the next five years as a way to help accelerate widespread electric vehicle adoption.

Why it matters: Automakers are bringing out scores of new battery-powered models, but before they buy, consumers want confidence that they'll be able to charge even when they're away from home.

Driving the news: The companies announced Friday they will add public fast chargers in 40 key metropolitan areas in hopes of attracting more electric vehicle buyers, including ride-share drivers as well as those who live in apartment buildings or rental and don't have access to workplace charging.

  • The stations will be located in highly visible areas near popular locations like shopping centers and entertainment areas. Most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously.
  • The stations will be powered by 100% renewable energy and feature new charging technology with 100-350-kilowatt capabilities to suit electric vehicles with increasingly powerful batteries.

The big picture: EVgo currently has more than 800 station locations across the United States, the most of any U.S. public fast charging network, the company said in a release.

  • GM says it is committed to an "all-electric future" and plans to introduce 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. Its new Cadillac Lyriq plug-in SUV debuts next week.

What they're saying: "To have confidence to have an [electric vehicle] as your only vehicle, you have to know there's robust and fast charging available, " said GM CEO Mary Barra.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow