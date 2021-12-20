GM's electric Hummer and work van head to customers

General Motors has begun deliveries of two new electric models to customers: the GMC Hummer, and the EV600 van, the first offering from its BrightDrop commercial delivery vehicles business.

Driving the news: GM said Friday that FedEx, which has ordered 500 electric delivery vehicles from the recently created BrightDrop unit, received the first five.

Go deeper: The WSJ has more on the vans while the Detroit News has detailed on the first deliveries of the roughly $113,000 Hummer.