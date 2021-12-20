Sign up for our daily briefing

GM's electric Hummer and work van head to customers

Ben Geman, author of Generate

A GMC Hummer EV exits a General Motors factory in Michigan. Photo courtesy of GM

General Motors has begun deliveries of two new electric models to customers: the GMC Hummer, and the EV600 van, the first offering from its BrightDrop commercial delivery vehicles business.

Driving the news: GM said Friday that FedEx, which has ordered 500 electric delivery vehicles from the recently created BrightDrop unit, received the first five.

Go deeper: The WSJ has more on the vans while the Detroit News has detailed on the first deliveries of the roughly $113,000 Hummer.

Go deeper

Hope King
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street predicts expensive, bumpy 2022

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.

Why it matters: The unusual conditions of the past two years will likely lead to more mixed signals next year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer vows to "get something done" on Biden plan

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. Photo: Kent Nishimura/L.A. Times via Getty Images

Despite Sen. Joe Manchin's desertion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tells colleagues in a letter this morning that he plans a vote on a revised Build Back Better "very early in the new year."

  • Schumer said he wants every senator to have "the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television."
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Danielle Alberti
3 hours ago - Health

How COVID deaths compare to seasonal flu

Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

While the seasonal flu can be life-threatening, it paled in comparison to the overall numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. over the last two years.

Yes, but: Experts warn about the dual threat from COVID surges and influenza, and say the flu season could be tough because this year's flu shot appears to be poorly matched to the flu strains circulating this season.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow