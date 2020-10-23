1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

GM says preorders for its electric Hummer filled up in 10 minutes

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: GM

Reservations for the first edition of GM's new electric Hummer revealed Tuesday night filled up in 10 minutes, according to spokesperson Mikhael Farah.

Driving the news: The page where you can plunk down $100 to reserve the $112,595 first edition, which arrives in late 2021, offers a waitlist. You can still reserve the less souped-up and less pricey versions going into production in 2022–2024.

  • But we don't know exactly how many reservations they took and, by extension, how many of the expensive first editions GM plans to produce. The company isn't saying, offering only that thousands are on the waitlist.

Our thought bubble: GM's refusal to disclose planned production volumes is likely a sign that the expensive, high-performance first edition is meant to build buzz and show off some technological concepts. It's probably not destined for high volume production.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump removes Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump signed Friday an order to remove Sudan from the State Department’s state sponsors of terrorism list, senior U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Trump’s signature paves the way for the U.S. and Sudan to move forward on a larger deal — which will also include a Sudanese announcement on normalizing its relations with Israel.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump claims COVID "will go away" during debate.
  2. Sports: The youth sports exodus continues — Big Ten football is back.
  3. Health: FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as treatment How the pandemic might endMany U.S. deaths were avoidable.
  4. Retail: Santa won't greet kids at Macy's this year.
  5. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Sports

Big Ten football is back

Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big Ten football season kicks off tonight after months of a "will they, won't they" narrative.

The state of play: Each team will play eight regular season games, culminating in a ninth, cross-divisional matchup on Dec. 19 (i.e. the Big Ten Championship, but also No. 2 East vs. No. 2 West, etc.).

