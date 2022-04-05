The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, said at the Axios What's Next summit on Tuesday that hybrid work sped up the company's electric vehicle program thanks to the creativity of her employees.

Driving the news: Earlier on Tuesday, GM announced a partnership with Honda to help scale production of electric vehicles, partially in hopes to bring a more affordable version of an EV to the mass market, Barra explained.

Details: Barra said that part of the company's hybrid policy means working from "where [you] can do your best work."

She added that your best work "sometimes can will be remote and sometimes will be in whatever facilities," while going on to thank the workers "who came to work everyday followed the same safety protocols."

What she's saying: "People were so creative. If ever anyone had told me that we could not only maintain the business but in some parts, speed up our electric vehicle programs and continue on with the technology development...I think it just shows the agility, the resiliency and the creativity of our team, so I couldn't be more proud," Barra explained.