GM on Monday unveiled a new electronic platform for future vehicles — essentially giving them a transplant of the brain and central nervous system — that will power advanced self-driving features and enable future software updates like smartphones.

Why it matters: As cars become more advanced, their electrical systems are rapidly reaching their limits. GM's new digital vehicle platform, with 5 times more processing speed than today's systems, will power smarter, electric vehicles that can improve over time, similar to what Tesla is already doing.