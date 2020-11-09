GM adding 3,000 tech jobs to accelerate electric vehicle push

General Motors is pulling ahead the launch of two future electric vehicles and plans to add 3,000 new software jobs by early next year as it races to get electric vehicles on the road faster.

Why it matters: The hiring spree is a sign that GM is accelerating its transition toward an electric future by mid-decade. It comes as President-elect Joe Biden is also talking up electric vehicles as part of his climate and energy priorities.

What's happening: In a year turned upside down by the coronavirus, GM has been developing vehicles more quickly using virtual tools, said Ken Morris, GM's vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs.

That has enabled the automaker to pull ahead two major electric vehicle programs, Morris told reporters Monday, without providing further details.

"We really want to advance the entire EV portfolio. That’s where we need the extra horsepower of 3,000 additional software engineers," he said.

What to watch: GM CEO Mary Barra will share more details about the accelerated pipeline at a Barclays investor event on Thursday, he said.

Details: Amid a war for technology talent, GM said many of those hired will be virtual testing and software jobs — remote positions the Detroit-based automaker could not have fathomed before the pandemic.