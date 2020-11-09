Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GM adding 3,000 tech jobs to accelerate electric vehicle push

A GM software test engineer. Photo: GM

General Motors is pulling ahead the launch of two future electric vehicles and plans to add 3,000 new software jobs by early next year as it races to get electric vehicles on the road faster.

Why it matters: The hiring spree is a sign that GM is accelerating its transition toward an electric future by mid-decade. It comes as President-elect Joe Biden is also talking up electric vehicles as part of his climate and energy priorities.

What's happening: In a year turned upside down by the coronavirus, GM has been developing vehicles more quickly using virtual tools, said Ken Morris, GM's vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs.

  • That has enabled the automaker to pull ahead two major electric vehicle programs, Morris told reporters Monday, without providing further details.
  • "We really want to advance the entire EV portfolio. That’s where we need the extra horsepower of 3,000 additional software engineers," he said.

What to watch: GM CEO Mary Barra will share more details about the accelerated pipeline at a Barclays investor event on Thursday, he said.

Details: Amid a war for technology talent, GM said many of those hired will be virtual testing and software jobs — remote positions the Detroit-based automaker could not have fathomed before the pandemic.

  • Under Barra, GM has announced an effort to increase diversity and inclusion in its workforce.

Rebecca Falconer
10 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million

A health worker takes a patient's temperature before sending them to be tested at a COVID-19 testing site in St. John's Well Child and Family Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday, when it first passed the threshold, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Shawna Chen
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will replace Mark Esper as acting secretary of defense, President Trump tweeted on Monday.

Why it matters: Trump has clashed with Esper over a number of issues since the summer, and he was expected to be one of the first Cabinet secretaries to be removed after the election.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
