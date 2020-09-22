42 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Poll: Dem voters care about global warming over coronavirus

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll; Note: ±3.8% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

A plurality of Democratic voters list climate change as the topic most important to them, new polling shows.

Driving the news: The chart above shows the results of an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey conducted in mid-September.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of the topic taking on greater political importance for Democratic voters.

  • "Before the 2018 election, health care was the clear top issue for Democrats, followed by climate change and immigration," NPR notes in its coverage.
  • Other polls have also shown that climate change is a higher priority for Democratic voters in this election cycle.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Sep 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Biden's Supreme Court strategy

Joe Biden enters the hall at the National Constitution Center. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s closing argument will shift to a dominant emphasis on health care, turning the looming Supreme Court fight into a referendum on coverage and pre-existing conditions, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden aides believed they were winning when the race was about the coronavirus pandemic. Now they plan to use the Supreme Court opening as a raucous new field for a health care fight, returning to a theme that gave Democrats big midterm wins in 2018.

Orion Rummler
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mitt Romney says he'll support moving forward with Supreme Court pick

Photo: Greg Nash/AFP/Pool via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Tuesday that he would support moving forward with a Senate vote on President Trump's selection to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Why it matters: Barring any big surprises, Democrats have virtually no shot at stopping the confirmation process for the president’s nominee before November’s election.

Dave Lawler, author of World
22 mins ago - World

In UN address, Trump says China "unleashed this plague onto the world"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump used a virtual address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to defend his response to the coronavirus and call on other countries to “hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”

Setting the scene: Trump ticked through four years of major decisions and accomplishments in what could be his last address to the UN. But first, he launched into a fierce attack on China as Beijing’s representative looked on in the assembly hall.

