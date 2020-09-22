Poll: Dem voters care about global warming over coronavirus

A plurality of Democratic voters list climate change as the topic most important to them, new polling shows.
Driving the news: The chart above shows the results of an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey conducted in mid-September.
Why it matters: It's the latest sign of the topic taking on greater political importance for Democratic voters.
- "Before the 2018 election, health care was the clear top issue for Democrats, followed by climate change and immigration," NPR notes in its coverage.
- Other polls have also shown that climate change is a higher priority for Democratic voters in this election cycle.
