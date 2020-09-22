Poll: Dem voters care about global warming over coronavirus

A plurality of Democratic voters list climate change as the topic most important to them, new polling shows.

Driving the news: The chart above shows the results of an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey conducted in mid-September.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of the topic taking on greater political importance for Democratic voters.

"Before the 2018 election, health care was the clear top issue for Democrats, followed by climate change and immigration," NPR notes in its coverage.

Other polls have also shown that climate change is a higher priority for Democratic voters in this election cycle.

