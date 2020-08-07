Global warming breaks Canada's last intact ice shelf

Canada's only ice shelf broke apart due to a hot summer and climate change, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Ice shelves are between hundreds and thousands of years old and bulkier than long-term sea ice. Their disappearance from Canada showcases how the Arctic has warmed faster than the rest of globe.

What they're saying: “There aren’t very many ice shelves around the Arctic anymore,” University of Ottawa glaciology professor Luke Copland told the AP.

“It seems we’ve lost pretty much all of them from northern Greenland and the Russian Arctic. There may be a few in a few protected fjords.”

By the numbers: Temperatures in the region have been 9 degrees warmer than the 1980-2010 average from May to early August, Copland said.

The big picture: The shelf, located on the northwestern boundary of Ellesmere Island, broke into two large icebergs that started drifting away. One is the size of Manhattan.

If the icebergs reach warmer waters, the climate could melt them, which would contribute to rising sea levels, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

