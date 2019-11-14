Global debt expected to exceed $255 trillion by end of 2019

Global debt surged by $7.5 trillion in the first half of the year, hitting a new record of more than $250 trillion, data released Thursday from the Institute of International Finance shows.

Why it matters: The world's debt has now risen to 320% of what it produces, the highest level ever recorded — and IIF economists say they see "no sign of a slowdown." They expect the global debt load to exceed $255 trillion by the end of the year, with the U.S. and China leading the way.

