11,000 scientists urge action on global "climate emergency"

Some 11,000 scientists labeled climate change as an "emergency" for the first time in a report released Tuesday.

Driving the news: By a slim margin, last month was the warmest October ever recorded, new data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows. It was only 0.01°C warmer than October 2015 — the second warmest on record — and 0.09°C warmer than October 2017, per the report.