Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

World's mountain glaciers may hold 20% less ice than thought

Jacob Knutson

A view of the Fouque glacier, located in southern Chile's Magallanes, region in November 2021. Photo: Nicolas Garcia/AFP via Getty Images

The world’s glaciers may contain less ice volume than previously thought, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience, meaning their potential contribution to water supplies would be lower than older estimates.

Why it matters: Glaciers around the world are rapidly melting because of global warming from human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Their melting frees up water that raises global sea levels, and provides water supplies to people at lower elevations.

  • While the study would suggest that global sea level rise could also be less than estimated, glacial melt is just one factor that contributes to rising oceans. The vast majority of sea level rise is coming from the world's polar ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, as well as the thermal expansion as ocean waters warm.

By the numbers: The researchers generated an estimate of total global ice volume by mapping 98% of the worldwide glacier-covered area using hundreds of thousands of satellite images collected between 2017 and 2018.

  • They determined that the world’s glaciers can potentially contribute roughly 257mm (10 inches) to sea-level rise, or around 20% less than previously estimated.

They also found regional distinctions in ice volume compared to previous assessments. For example, they estimate that the Himalayas at that time held 37% more ice than past surveys found, while the Andes in South America contained 27% less.

  • Those new corrections in ice volume can clarify how much freshwater is available to people living near those glaciers and can inform governmental decisions on infrastructure and agricultural reforms.
  • For example, hundreds of millions of people living in multiple countries rely on the Himalayan glacier- and snow-fed Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers for freshwater.

The big picture: Though their estimate suggests that glacial melt may contribute less water to sea-level rise than previously expected, the researchers said their study cannot make projections on the total rise because thermal expansion and shrinking ice sheets are the biggest factors.

  • The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned last year that glaciers capping three of Africa's iconic mountains — Mount Kenya in Kenya, the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania — will likely disappear over the next two decades.
  • Illustrating the high stakes involved with melting ice sheets, scientists are currently studying a massive glacier in West Antarctica — nicknamed "The Doomsday Glacier" — that could drastically raise sea levels by melting over the next several decades to centuries, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Go deeper: New metric shows how severe global warming is getting

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

George Washington University reverses decision to remove Olympic protest posters

Olympic protest posters by the Chinese Australian artist Badiucao. Image courtesy of Badiucao

The president of George Washington University in D.C. has reversed his earlier decision to remove campus posters protesting the Beijing Olympics, which Chinese student groups had said "incited racial hatred and ethnic tensions."

The big picture: Universities in the U.S., Australia and elsewhere are navigating how to protect Chinese students from rising anti-Asian hate crimes, while protecting speech and art that criticizes Chinese government oppression from censorship by some Chinese students on campus who view that criticism as racist.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
3 hours ago - Sports

Sin City is officially a sports town

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Las Vegas made history this weekend, becoming the first city to ever host two All-Star Games at the same time.

The big picture: For decades, Vegas was as attractive to gamblers as it was unattractive to sports leagues. But as sports betting becomes legal state by state, leagues are embracing the city they once shunned.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings — New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate — Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools.
  4. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow