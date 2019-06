Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauded her colleague Brett Kavanaugh for bringing on an all-female group of law clerks upon his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court during a speech on Friday at a judicial conference.

The big picture: Ginsburg is revered as a feminist icon while Kavanaugh faced an uphill battle during his confirmation process when multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. This acknowledgment from RBG could be viewed as a win for Kavanaugh's reputation.