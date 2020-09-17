1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

How sudden geopolitical events bring about long-term changes in oil use

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Expand chart
Reproduced from Morgan Stanley; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sudden changes in world politics can bring about permanent changes in oil-and-gas use, per a recent Morgan Stanley report.

Driving the news: Geopolitical unrest in the late '70s and early '80s — the Iranian Revolution and start of the Iran-Iraq war — disrupted a lot of oil supply that, in turn, sent prices skyrocketing. That sudden jolt to the global oil system permanently cut oil consumption per capita that’s stayed with the world ever since, says Martijn Rats, managing director for equity research for Morgan Stanley.

  • Auto manufacturers started to improve engine efficiency and oil began to be replaced as an electricity source. 

Why it matters: Given today’s persistent environment of low oil and gas prices, it raises the question of what other kind of forces could bring about change — and if extreme weather or continued price reductions in new tech might jolt policymakers into emissions-cutting action. 

How it works: Given these three trends — global population, GDP per capita and oil consumption per capita — have very different orders of magnitude, Morgan Stanley indexed them to a common numerical measurement.

  • The purpose of the chart is to show how these three have grown over a long period of time relative to each other, so their absolute levels are not as important.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down Snowflake's massive IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snowflake on Wednesday went public in the largest software IPO of all time, and then kept running like the Energizer Bunny on speed. By the time it was over, the company was worth over $80 billion.

Background: Snowflake was founded in 2012 to build data warehousing and analytics services for other businesses — audaciously seeking to both compete with Amazon while also building on top of it.

Ina Fried, author of Login
55 mins ago - Technology

Behind Facebook's giant bet on hardware

Photos: Facebook

Facebook's foray into virtual and augmented reality, which it doubled down on this week, is a bet on where the future of online social interaction is heading. But even more important to Facebook, it's also a plan to make sure the company owns a big piece of whatever platform ultimately supplants the smartphone.

Why it matters: In the smartphone era, Facebook has found itself at the mercy of Apple and — to a lesser degree — Google and Android phone makers. The company doesn't want to see history repeat itself.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Arizona from “toss up” to “lean Democrat” in presidential race

Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its forecast of Arizona in the presidential race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat," citing new polling data that shows the sun belt state slipping away from President Trump.

Why it matters: The rating in a crucial swing state doesn't bode well for President Trump's re-election chances. He won the state by more than 3 points in 2016.

