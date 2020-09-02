Members of Generation Z are far more interested in careers in renewable energy than nuclear power or fossil fuels, new Morning Consult polling shows.
Why it matters: The new data underscores a much-discussed problem facing the oil-and-gas and nuclear sectors: Attracting young talent.
How it works: Morning Consult polled 1,000 people ages 13–23 about whether they were interested in careers in the industries listed above.
- "When Gen Zers do look to the future, it seems that participating in sectors whose emissions contribute to climate change holds little appeal," they report.
- Nuclear power also holds much less appeal than renewables, even though it's a zero-emissions generation source.
Of note: The poll's margin of error is ±3%.