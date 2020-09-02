58 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The energy jobs that Gen Z wants

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Members of Generation Z are far more interested in careers in renewable energy than nuclear power or fossil fuels, new Morning Consult polling shows.

Why it matters: The new data underscores a much-discussed problem facing the oil-and-gas and nuclear sectors: Attracting young talent.

How it works: Morning Consult polled 1,000 people ages 13–23 about whether they were interested in careers in the industries listed above.

  • "When Gen Zers do look to the future, it seems that participating in sectors whose emissions contribute to climate change holds little appeal," they report.
  • Nuclear power also holds much less appeal than renewables, even though it's a zero-emissions generation source.

Of note: The poll's margin of error is ±3%.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
30 mins ago - Technology

Chinese export rules add new complication to TikTok Rubik's Cube

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok is less than two weeks away from President Trump's deal-or-death deadline, but a transaction is feeling even further away than when he first made his threat.

Driving the news: China's new tech export rules could prevent ByteDance from including TikTok's algorithm in its sale of TikTok, which is akin to McDonald's selling a Big Mac without the meat.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 33 mins ago - World

Putin foe Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government says

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services — Germany's government announced on Wednesday.

The state of play: Navalny remains in a coma in a Berlin hospital two weeks after falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He is the latest in a string of Kremlin critics to have been poisoned, though Russia denies that any crime took place.

Ina Fried, author of Login
53 mins ago - Technology

Foldable phones are getting their moment

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 (left) and Microsoft's Surface Duo. Photos: Samsung and Microsoft

Folding-smartphone releases from Samsung and Microsoft show the devices starting to carve out a niche as the equivalent of luxury cars. Still up in the air is whether these phones and their successors can propel the category from novel curiosity into the mainstream.

Why it matters: With the smartphone market slowing, manufacturers have an incentive to bet on new concepts. For now, though, foldable technology comes at a high cost with some key drawbacks cutting into the benefits of packing more screen into a smaller phone.

