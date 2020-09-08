GM buys 11% stake in EV startup Nikola, will build its pickup truck

General Motors is taking an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup Nikola Corp. and will manufacture its planned Badger pickup truck, the companies said Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest vote of confidence for Nikola, which is among a number of startups that have been attracting significant capital and investor interest before making any profits or vehicles.

It also shows how legacy automakers are increasingly teaming up with startups as they position themselves to compete in emerging electrified transport markets.

The impact: Nikola, which is planning both the pickup and a line of semi trucks, was up 32% in pre-market trading, while GM was up 7%.

The big picture: GM will receive a $2 billion equity stake in Nikola and will become a key technology supplier for the startup.

"Nikola will utilize General Motors' Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology," the companies said.

GM will be the "exclusive supplier" of fuel cells (outside of Europe) for the semi trucks Nikola is planning.

What they're saying: The companies said the "strategic partnership" will yield financial benefits for both companies.