15 mins ago - Energy & Environment

GM buys 11% stake in EV startup Nikola, will build its pickup truck

Ben Geman, author of Generate

GM CEO Mary Barra. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

General Motors is taking an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup Nikola Corp. and will manufacture its planned Badger pickup truck, the companies said Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest vote of confidence for Nikola, which is among a number of startups that have been attracting significant capital and investor interest before making any profits or vehicles.

  • It also shows how legacy automakers are increasingly teaming up with startups as they position themselves to compete in emerging electrified transport markets.

The impact: Nikola, which is planning both the pickup and a line of semi trucks, was up 32% in pre-market trading, while GM was up 7%.

The big picture: GM will receive a $2 billion equity stake in Nikola and will become a key technology supplier for the startup.

  • "Nikola will utilize General Motors' Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology," the companies said.
  • GM will be the "exclusive supplier" of fuel cells (outside of Europe) for the semi trucks Nikola is planning.

What they're saying: The companies said the "strategic partnership" will yield financial benefits for both companies.

  • Nikola, which went public in June, said it expects to save over $4 billion in battery and powertrain costs over a decade.
  • GM, meanwhile, expects to see over $4 billion in benefits via the value of its shares in Nikola, the contract for manufacturing the Badger pickup, contracts for batteries and fuel cells, and more.

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
22 mins ago - World

Disney's Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang amid cultural genocide

The World Premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

This weekend, Disney revealed that some scenes from its live action remake of the 1998 animated classic "Mulan" were filmed in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a campaign of cultural and demographic genocide against indigenous minorities.

Why it matters: The riches promised by China's massive domestic film market are buying the silence — and even complicity — of one of America's most powerful entertainment empires.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Where the Trump campaign's money went

In a deeply reported article on "How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage," the N.Y. Times' Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman found some unusual spending by the Trump campaign.

Why it matters: Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Investors are talking the talk, but hedging the walk

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Even after the pullback to end last week, U.S. stock prices are booming and fund managers have largely hitched their wagons to the idea that prices will continue rising for the foreseeable future. But many are hedging their bets, showing bullishness in words much more than in deeds.

What's happening: The vast majority of assets — including currencies, bond prices, commodities and equities — have risen notably in price since the start of the third quarter. It’s a "buy anything" market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow