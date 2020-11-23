Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GM abandons Trump lawsuit against California over emissions standards

General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks at GM headquarters June 12, 2018 in Detroit, MI. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

General Motors will pull out of any legal efforts that seek to strip California of its right to set its own clean-air standards, GM CEO Mary Barra said in a letter Monday to environmental groups, per AP.

Driving the news: Barra said the company, which is developing a new battery chemistry that will reduce the costs of electric-vehicle, agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand the use of electric vehicles, AP reported.

Context: General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and 10 smaller automakers formed a coalition last year to back the Trump administration in a lawsuit over whether California has the authority to set stricter emissions standards than those issued at the federal level.

  • BMW, Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo and Honda, meanwhile, backed California and endorsed stricter fuel economy and emissions standards than proposed by the Trump administration, which has significantly rolled back standards put in place by the Obama administration.
  • Toyota said on Monday that it was reconsidering its position, per AP.
  • EPA spokesperson James Hewitt told Axios, "It’s always interesting to see the changing positions of U.S. corporations."

What she's saying: “We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the President-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” wrote Barra, per AP.

Environmental groups welcomed Barra's announcement and urged other automakers to follow GM's lead.

  • Mary Nichols, the head of California’s Air Resources Board, called GM’s announcement “good news,” and that “[she] was pleased to be in communication with Mary Barra again," per AP.
  • Dan Becker of the Center for Biological Diversity, who openly criticized GM for trying to stop stricter pollution regulations, told AP in an email that "[n]ow the other automakers must follow GM and withdraw support for Trump’s attack on clean cars."

Orion Rummler
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan board certifies Biden's win

Poll workers count absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 4. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified the state's election results on Monday, making President-elect Joe Biden's win there official and granting him the state's 16 electoral votes.

Why it matters: Republican Party leaders had unsuccessfully appealed to delay the official certification, amid the Trump campaign's failed legal challenges in key swing states.

Hans NicholsCourtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden to nominate Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary

Photo: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to nominate former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary, four people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Yellen, 74, will bring instant economic celebrity to Biden’s team and, if confirmed, she will not only be the first female Treasury Secretary but also the first person to have held all three economic power positions in the federal government: the chair of Council of Economic Advisers, the chair of Federal Reserve and the Treasury Secretary.

Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

Bob Nelsen on AstraZeneca and his plan to revolutionize biotech

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday reported promising efficacy data for their COVID-19 vaccine, which has less stringent storage requirements than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and may be distributed earlier in developing countries.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the state of vaccine and therapeutics manufacturing with Bob Nelsen, a successful biotech investor who on Monday launched Resilience, a giant new pharma production platform that he believes will prepare America for its next major health challenges.