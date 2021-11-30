This may be cold comfort to anyone feeling the pinch of higher gasoline prices, but a new analysis explains why looking only at per-gallon costs tells an incomplete story.

How it works: University of California economist Severin Borenstein's commentary offers other metrics to look at prices nationwide and in his state, the nation's costliest.

One of them, seen above, is average gasoline prices adjusted for inflation, showing they're far lower than right before the 2008 financial crisis.

As a share of median household income, prices are somewhat lower than the average over the last 17 years. Why? Incomes having risen somewhat and cars are more efficient.

Why it matters: Borenstein's point isn't to "well, actually" gas prices. Instead, he argues that focusing on gasoline "obscures the larger social issue."

"The problem is rising income and wealth inequality, which makes everything harder to afford, including housing, food, and, yes, gasoline," writes the UC-Berkeley business and public policy professor.

"What we need to address is the everything affordability crisis for people being left behind, with stronger social programs, educational options, and job opportunities."

"We don’t need to address the gasoline 'affordability crisis' for everyone else," Borenstein writes, arguing that artificially lowering fuel prices is a bad idea from a climate and pollution standpoint.

Go deeper: Read Borenstein's whole post.