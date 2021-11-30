Sign up for our daily briefing

Putting gasoline prices in perspective

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Reproduced from Energy Institute at Haas; Chart: Axios Visuals

This may be cold comfort to anyone feeling the pinch of higher gasoline prices, but a new analysis explains why looking only at per-gallon costs tells an incomplete story.

How it works: University of California economist Severin Borenstein's commentary offers other metrics to look at prices nationwide and in his state, the nation's costliest.

  • One of them, seen above, is average gasoline prices adjusted for inflation, showing they're far lower than right before the 2008 financial crisis.
  • As a share of median household income, prices are somewhat lower than the average over the last 17 years. Why? Incomes having risen somewhat and cars are more efficient.

Why it matters: Borenstein's point isn't to "well, actually" gas prices. Instead, he argues that focusing on gasoline "obscures the larger social issue."

  • "The problem is rising income and wealth inequality, which makes everything harder to afford, including housing, food, and, yes, gasoline," writes the UC-Berkeley business and public policy professor.
  • "What we need to address is the everything affordability crisis for people being left behind, with stronger social programs, educational options, and job opportunities."
  • "We don’t need to address the gasoline 'affordability crisis' for everyone else," Borenstein writes, arguing that artificially lowering fuel prices is a bad idea from a climate and pollution standpoint.

Go deeper: Read Borenstein's whole post.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Oil-and-gas leasing plan shows climate agenda's limits

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The big policy news over the break was the Interior Department's Black Friday release of its review of oil-and-gas leasing policy.

Catch up fast: The long-awaited document recommends higher royalty rates, bidding costs and rental costs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Oil markets lurch on new COVID threat

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oil prices have swung wildly in recent days as traders grapple with two uncertainties — the Omicron variant's impact and OPEC+ output plans.

Catch up fast: Oil plunged Friday on word of the new variant and travel restrictions, with U.S. prices falling 13% and the global benchmark Brent crude by just slightly less.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow