18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

G20 finance ministers note climate change risk for first time during Trump's tenure

Ben Geman

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Feb. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

The closing memo from the G20 finance ministers' weekend meeting points out that the multilateral Financial Stability Board is "examining the financial stability implications of climate change."

Why it matters: The brief shout-out is the first time that G20 finance officials have referenced climate in a joint communique during the Trump administration, Reuters reports.

But, but, but: Their piece and the New York Times' write-up both report that administration officials resisted stronger language about the topic.

  • "The United States blocked including climate change on a list of downside risks to global growth that had won agreement by nearly all other G20 delegates," Reuters notes.

The big picture: The White House has de-emphasized climate-related risks in addition to weakening regulations and abandoning the Paris climate deal.

  • Despite the G20 language, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin played down the inclusion of the language, per both outlets.

Go deeper: Climate change becomes a top business threat

Amy Harder

Climate change’s surprise twist

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The economics, politics and science of climate change are converging and catapulting this problem from a joke among critics to a prominent concern.

Driving the news: Shifts across Washington, D.C., among corporate leaders and within financial institutions are creating a foundation that could produce big movement on this problem for the first time since, well, forever.

Ben Geman

The Fed eyes joining climate-focused coalition of central banks

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is likely to join the Network for Greening the Financial System, a coalition of central banks committed to fighting climate change, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: The Fed, despite President Trump's dismissal of climate change, has been focusing on the topic more. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that bank officials had already attended meetings of the coalition, which it had previously avoided joining.

Go deeper: Climate change's surprise twist

Rashaan AyeshOrion Rummler

Where top 2020 candidates stand on climate policy and the Green New Deal

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a rally May 13. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Green New Deal resolution, introduced in February by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), has helped cement climate change as a real topic in the 2020 presidential race.

What's happening: More Democratic candidates have pitched climate change policy that goes beyond the Green New Deal, largely to prepare for events like CNN's "climate crisis" town hall. The GND — which is more of a call to arms than a strict policy proposal — outlines a 10-year mobilization plan to move the country toward a 100% carbon-free power system and a decarbonized economy.

