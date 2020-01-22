Freestyle Capital offers mental health "value-add" to its founders

The San Francisco-based firm will begin by offering two programs to all of its portfolio founders, free of charge.

One is a three-month digital program for treating depression, anxiety, and burnout ⁠— provided by Freestyle portfolio company Meru Health.

The other is a one-week, intensive on-site program offered by a nonprofit called The Hoffman Institute.

What they're saying: Freestyle partner Josh Felser, who previously co-founded companies, tells Axios that he's publicly announcing the initiative in order to persuade other venture firms to follow suit:

"Founders say that they often don't have the money for therapy or have the time. And even if they had both, they wouldn't know where to go. I do think there's a growing realization that it's okay for a founder to get help, but the only two therapists I know are fully-booked, so when founders do ask I can't even recommend someone... So we did research to find two catalytic change options that address the time factor and we're taking care of the cost factor."

The big picture: This is different from executive "coaching" (which also is underutilized, as we discussed in the context of Away).

Instead, it's a recognition that while founders are in positions of power, many of them also are under exceptional stress that can metastasize into everything from physical ailments to poor decision-making — things that can put an entire company, and its employees, at risk.

The bottom line: This is one of those times when being a "copycat investor" would be celebrated, not criticized.

