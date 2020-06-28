Fracking pioneer Chesapeake files for bankruptcy
A floor crew pulls steel pipe out of a natural gas well in the Barnett Shale in Fort Worth, Texas. The 11,600-foot well is owned by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Photo: Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Chesapeake Energy Corp., a shale gas pioneer that helped launch the country's oil-and-gas boom well over a decade ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.
Why it matters: Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake is the highest-profile company to file for bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sapped prices and demand.
- But it also signals pre-pandemic financial woes badly afflicting Chesapeake for years, and to some extent the shale sector overall, which has long struggled with debt and cash flow problems.
- "This filing has been a long time coming. It was likely going to happen with or without COVID-19," said Alex Beeker, an analyst with the consultancy Wood Mackenzie, in a note Sunday.
Driving the news: Chesapeake said Sunday that it has a restructuring plan with lenders to eliminate roughly $7 billion in debt.
- Chesapeake, co-founded in 1989 by the late and high-profile fracking pioneer Aubrey McClendon, said the agreement also includes $925 million in new financing and a commitment for $600 million in new equity upon exiting bankruptcy.
- "We are fundamentally resetting Chesapeake’s capital structure and business to address our legacy financial weaknesses and capitalize on our substantial operational strengths," CEO Doug Lawler said in a statement.
The big picture: The company was once the country's second-largest gas producer, per the Wall Street Journal.
- "Lawler had been trying to turn around the company by producing more oil and selling gas assets," the New York Times notes.
- "But the shale drilling boom of recent years has unleashed more crude oil than the world needs, sending prices lower. The coronavirus pandemic and a decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia this year to ramp up production were the latest blows," they report."