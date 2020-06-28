Fracking pioneer Chesapeake files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp., a shale gas pioneer that helped launch the country's oil-and-gas boom well over a decade ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

Why it matters: Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake is the highest-profile company to file for bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sapped prices and demand.

But it also signals pre-pandemic financial woes badly afflicting Chesapeake for years, and to some extent the shale sector overall, which has long struggled with debt and cash flow problems.

"This filing has been a long time coming. It was likely going to happen with or without COVID-19," said Alex Beeker, an analyst with the consultancy Wood Mackenzie, in a note Sunday.

Driving the news: Chesapeake said Sunday that it has a restructuring plan with lenders to eliminate roughly $7 billion in debt.

Chesapeake, co-founded in 1989 by the late and high-profile fracking pioneer Aubrey McClendon, said the agreement also includes $925 million in new financing and a commitment for $600 million in new equity upon exiting bankruptcy.

"We are fundamentally resetting Chesapeake’s capital structure and business to address our legacy financial weaknesses and capitalize on our substantial operational strengths," CEO Doug Lawler said in a statement.

The big picture: The company was once the country's second-largest gas producer, per the Wall Street Journal.