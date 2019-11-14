Exclusive: Over half of Fortune 500 exposed to remote access hacking

Over a two-week period, the computer networks at more than half of the Fortune 500 exposed a dangerous remote access protocol to the internet, something many experts warn should never happen, according to new research by the security firm Expanse and 451 research.

Why it matters: According to Coveware, more than 60% of ransomware is installed via a Windows remote access feature called Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). It's a protocol that, at its best, allows attackers to disrupt access and, at its worst, is vulnerable to hacking itself.