1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Ford's electric F-150 plans come into focus

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Screenshot of the electric Ford F-150 from a promotional video. Courtesy of Ford

Ford is offering more info about the design and strategy around its long-awaited entry into the electric truck market, the battery-powered F-150 pickup arriving in mid-2022.

Why it matters: There's new capital coming into the increasingly competitive electric pickup race, with Tesla, Rivian and others bringing new models to market over the next couple of years.

  • Ford is spending $700 million to expand the capacity of its existing Rouge Complex to build the electric vehicle and a hybrid version of the popular F-150 line.

The intrigue: Ford is not trying to compete with Tesla or GMC's electric Hummer in the race to build something that would look at home in a sci-fi movie or a Mad Max-ified future.

  • Instead, look for something that's very recognizably a regular pickup, albeit a next-wave version.
  • “Others are aiming for lifestyle vehicles. Ours is designed and engineered for hard-working customers who want a truck to do a job,” Ford's Kumar Galhotra told reporters this week.
  • Galhotra, president of its Americas & International Markets Group, said the design is an "evolution," but will still "capture the DNA of the F-150."

How it works: They said the truck will have more horsepower and torque than any gasoline-powered F-150s, and accelerate more quickly too. They're also touting the vehicle's ability to serve as a power source.

  • "Ford will debut new technology on the electric F-150 that allows mobile power generation so customers can use their trucks as a power source for places from campsites to job sites when needed," a release states.

What to watch: The price is still outstanding.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down Snowflake's massive IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snowflake on Wednesday went public in the largest software IPO of all time, and then kept running like the Energizer Bunny on speed. By the time it was over, the company was worth over $80 billion.

Background: Snowflake was founded in 2012 to build data warehousing and analytics services for other businesses — audaciously seeking to both compete with Amazon while also building on top of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
54 mins ago - Technology

Behind Facebook's giant bet on hardware

Photos: Facebook

Facebook's foray into virtual and augmented reality, which it doubled down on this week, is a bet on where the future of online social interaction is heading. But even more important to Facebook, it's also a plan to make sure the company owns a big piece of whatever platform ultimately supplants the smartphone.

Why it matters: In the smartphone era, Facebook has found itself at the mercy of Apple and — to a lesser degree — Google and Android phone makers. The company doesn't want to see history repeat itself.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Arizona from “toss up” to “lean Democrat” in presidential race

Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its forecast of Arizona in the presidential race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat," citing new polling data that shows the sun belt state slipping away from President Trump.

Why it matters: The rating in a crucial swing state doesn't bode well for President Trump's re-election chances. He won the state by more than 3 points in 2016.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow