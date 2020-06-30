Survey: Florida voters link climate and COVID-19
Newly released polling suggests that COVID-19 is seeping into how voters in Florida think about climate change.
Why it matters: Florida is a critical swing state that's very exposed to global warming as it grapples with sea-level rise and vulnerability to more powerful storms.
Driving the news: The charts above show some of the results from the poll commissioned by the Alliance for Market Solutions, a group pushing for a revenue-neutral carbon tax married to the repeal of regulations.
By the numbers: Other findings from the poll of 802 likely general-election voters include...
- Over 71% prefer a congressional candidate who is working to address climate change, while 15% prefer one who denies it.
- Roughly 41% trust Democrats more to address climate, compared to 33% for Republicans.
- Over 54% say President Trump is not doing enough on climate, while nearly 34% say he's doing the correct amount.
- Over 57% say climate change has or will affect them personally.