30 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Survey: Florida voters link climate and COVID-19

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Newly released polling suggests that COVID-19 is seeping into how voters in Florida think about climate change.

Why it matters: Florida is a critical swing state that's very exposed to global warming as it grapples with sea-level rise and vulnerability to more powerful storms.

Reproduced from Cygnal; Note: ±3.46% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals
Reproduced from Cygnal; Note: ±3.46% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Driving the news: The charts above show some of the results from the poll commissioned by the Alliance for Market Solutions, a group pushing for a revenue-neutral carbon tax married to the repeal of regulations.

By the numbers: Other findings from the poll of 802 likely general-election voters include...

  • Over 71% prefer a congressional candidate who is working to address climate change, while 15% prefer one who denies it.
  • Roughly 41% trust Democrats more to address climate, compared to 33% for Republicans.
  • Over 54% say President Trump is not doing enough on climate, while nearly 34% say he's doing the correct amount.
  • Over 57% say climate change has or will affect them personally.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Young people of color more likely to be hospitalized.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump.
  5. 🎪Entertainment: Coronavirus bankrupts Cirque du Soleil.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hoyer: Intel briefing showed Russia bounty allegations are not a "hoax"

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday at a press conference that, after receiving a White House briefing, he sees no indication that the intelligence surrounding allegations that Russian operatives paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops is a "hoax" — as President Trump has suggested.

What he's saying: "The president called this a hoax publicly. Nothing in the briefing that we have just received led me to believe it is a hoax. There may be different judgments as to the level of credibility, but there was no assertion that the information we had was a hoax."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus bankrupts Cirque du Soleil

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fate of Cirque du Soleil will be decided in a courtroom, not under the big top.

Driving the news: The live events giant yesterday filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and confirmed furloughs of around 3,500 employees.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow