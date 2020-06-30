Newly released polling suggests that COVID-19 is seeping into how voters in Florida think about climate change.

Why it matters: Florida is a critical swing state that's very exposed to global warming as it grapples with sea-level rise and vulnerability to more powerful storms.

Reproduced from Cygnal; Note: ±3.46% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Reproduced from Cygnal; Note: ±3.46% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Driving the news: The charts above show some of the results from the poll commissioned by the Alliance for Market Solutions, a group pushing for a revenue-neutral carbon tax married to the repeal of regulations.

By the numbers: Other findings from the poll of 802 likely general-election voters include...