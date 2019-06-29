Florida governor signs law to make ex-felons pay fines before voting

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law on Friday to require previously convicted felons to pay fees and fines before having their voting rights restored, Politico reports.

What's happening: The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law filed a federal lawsuit Friday in response to the new state law, saying in a statement it "undermines Floridians’ overwhelming support for Amendment 4."